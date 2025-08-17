Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,321 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Down 2.0%

NMIH opened at $38.97 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

