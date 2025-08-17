Boston Partners Sells 8,005 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.74% of IBEX worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 392.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $140,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,759.12. This trade represents a 68.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,990. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,910 shares of company stock worth $1,874,647. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBEX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IBEX opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Baird R W downgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

