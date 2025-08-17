Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

