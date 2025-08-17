Boston Partners Has $4.51 Million Stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.92% of Global Indemnity Group worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

In related news, Director Saul A. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,828,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,133,896.15. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen Kotha Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,330. This trade represents a 64.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,206 shares of company stock worth $380,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBLI

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.