Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2,587.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,262,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0%

LNG opened at $230.31 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.14 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

