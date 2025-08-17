2,126 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19,500.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $156,647.04. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,745.15. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,375 shares of company stock worth $2,389,535. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

