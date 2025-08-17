Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,214 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dnca Finance increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

