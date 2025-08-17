Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 791 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cognex by 105.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $44.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.