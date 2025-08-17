Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 614 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after acquiring an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

