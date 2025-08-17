Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $24,452,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,197,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $133.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

