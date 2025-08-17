6,272 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 853,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 216.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 692,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 473,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

