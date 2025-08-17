National Pension Service Acquires 754 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,459,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

