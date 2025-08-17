National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $143.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

