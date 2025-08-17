National Pension Service Sells 325,092 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325,092 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MAS opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.