Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,723 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

