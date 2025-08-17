National Pension Service Sells 191,242 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 363.0% during the first quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of J opened at $148.11 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

View Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.