National Pension Service Sells 217,475 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

