Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,191 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of CommVault Systems worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $116,223,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 91.5% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,388,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $180.02 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

