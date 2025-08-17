National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,154 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Watsco were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of WSO opened at $414.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

