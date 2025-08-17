Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 7,324 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

