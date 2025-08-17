National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2,553.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

UDR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

