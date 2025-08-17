PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PTC by 153.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

