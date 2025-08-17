Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,972 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after buying an additional 488,458 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $99.49 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

