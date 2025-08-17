Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,046,277 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

