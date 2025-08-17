Prudential PLC Raises Position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Ciena by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ciena by 9,162.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at $26,770,552.11. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,538.26. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

