Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Sells $4,894,572.80 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $4,894,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,336,048.67. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ANIP opened at $87.47 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $90.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

View Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.