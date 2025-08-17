Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 145,103 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 331,770 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 200,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 135,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Kemper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,618.08. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

