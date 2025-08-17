Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,550 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of DXC Technology worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 97,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

