United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,618,359 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $313.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

