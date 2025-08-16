Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 216.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $32,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.