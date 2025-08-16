Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,180,015 shares in the company, valued at $164,494,091. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4%

ABNB stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

