Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

