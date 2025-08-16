Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

PG stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.