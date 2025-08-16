The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

