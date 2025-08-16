Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,931,019.44. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $12,082,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.78 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

