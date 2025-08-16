Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 734,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7%

ZTS stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.