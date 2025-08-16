Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 912 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day moving average is $514.17.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
