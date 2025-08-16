Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $5.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

