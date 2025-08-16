Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

