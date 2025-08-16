Elevatus Welath Management Has $937,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevatus Welath Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

