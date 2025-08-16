Aberdeen Group plc Has $91.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,357 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $91,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 192,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $64,152,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

