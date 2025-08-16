Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $785.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $398,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.80, for a total transaction of $11,517,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 222,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,608,999. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,243 shares of company stock worth $200,605,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

