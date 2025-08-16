Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,008,547,000 after buying an additional 199,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,894,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after buying an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,224,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,911,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,439,000 after buying an additional 350,095 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

