Best Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – August 13th

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and GoDaddy are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating online platforms for social networking, content sharing, and community engagement. Their revenue typically comes from advertising, data licensing, and premium features or subscriptions. Investors evaluate these stocks based on user growth, engagement metrics and the company’s ability to monetize its active user base. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. 7,031,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,938. Shopify has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $9.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.80. 673,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,435. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.20. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.24. 1,509,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,693. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.08. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Featured Articles