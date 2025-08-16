Aberdeen Group plc Has $63.61 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $845.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $729.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $763.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

