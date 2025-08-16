Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $66,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 63,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

