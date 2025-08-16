State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,579 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

