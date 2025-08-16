Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kenvue by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.4%

Kenvue stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

