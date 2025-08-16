Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.