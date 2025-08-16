Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $624,000 Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

